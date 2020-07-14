Public health director urges Quebecers to be cautious at private parties during holiday

On the eve of the construction holiday, Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda is warning Quebecers that they should not just be cautious of contracting COVID-19 in bars, but should also take care when attending private parties that bring many people together.

The construction holiday is synonymous with travel between regions, and this can be conducive to the spread of the disease, he said at a news conference in Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday.

The virus is still in the community, he said, “all you have to do is look at what has happened recently with the youth who attended bars and private parties.”

Arruda reminded citizens that it is forbidden for more than 10 people to be in a home at the same time.

A party with 50 people is a definite no, he said.

He also took the opportunity to ask for the public’s cooperation when public health employees call to check if a person was present in a bar or at a party to trace those who have been exposed to an infected person.

The truth must be told, he said.

“We will not send the police to give out fines,” he insisted adding that the process is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.