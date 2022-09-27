iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Public health professionals considering pressure tactics in collective agreement negotiations


A health-care worker is shown at Idola Saint-Jean long-term care home in Laval, Que., Friday, February 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

As was seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec public health professionals are considering using pressure tactics to speed up the renewal of their collective agreement.

The 450 professionals are members of two unions affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), who work at the Public Health Laboratory and Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).

The professionals concerned are scientific advisors, specialized analysts, statisticians, computer analysts, information officers, nurses, and others.

Their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2020, as was the case for other government employees -- who have since renewed their collective agreements.

In an interview on Tuesday, Syndicat des professionnels de la santé publique du Québec president Étienne Pigeon explained that because of the pandemic, members agreed to postpone negotiating their collective agreement. But as a result, their salaries have not increased since.

"The most important thing is that we took it upon ourselves to delay bargaining, thinking that with the services rendered by our members and the overtime that was done during the pandemic, and all the sacrifices that were made, that there would be some recognition that would come from management and Treasury Board," said Pigeon.

"But it seems that there has been little recognition so far. So, we hope that in the coming weeks, there will be a happy development, because right now, I wouldn't say that we are at an impasse, but let's just say that it is taking longer than desired to conclude these negotiations."

INSPQ president Maud Vallée has a similar view.

"To respond to the demand, to respond to the urgency, we have developed tests for COVID screening, for screening, to support all the laboratories in the network in the development of tests. We had put our negotiation on hold to respond to the emergency," she said.

For the time being, the public health professionals are resorting to light "visibility" means, such as messages on their wallpaper during virtual meetings or by changing their email signatures.

However, they say they are prepared to seek a strike day mandate from their members if bargaining is not successful in the next few weeks.

Negotiations have not broken down between the parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*