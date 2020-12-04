Public health rules prompt Longueuil to close almost half of outdoor skating rinks

The city of Longueuil is closing about half of its outdoor rinks for the winter- and that has some residents and borough councillors upset.

Greenfield Park City Councillor Wade Wilson who sits on the recreation committee said they were told Longueuil is closing 37 of its 79 outdoor rinks.

In his borough, it means two out of three will be closed.

"With social distancing it makes only sense you have more available," said Wilson in an interview with CJAD 800.

"So everyone is going to gather on one rink instead of three rinks - it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever."

And the one in Greenfield Park staying open - at Jubilee Park - is smack in the middle of the borough, on the other side of Taschereau Boulevard.

"Citizens who live on the other side - it's close to an hour walk to get there," said Wilson.

Comments from local residents on social media echoed Wilson's concerns.

The city of Longueuil told CJAD 800 that many of the organizations that use the rinks don't have enough people or the jurisdiction to enforce the public security rules at all the rinks.

Wilson said they had police patrols in the summer so why not in winter and if Montreal can do it, why can't they?

"Kids are going to be home for an extra two weeks this Christmas holiday because of COVID and this is really one of the only activities and recreation that they can enjoy - everything else is shut down," said Wilson.

"(The city of Montreal) is expanding their outdoor activities during this terrible time and we're reducing it and it's unacceptable."

The city of Longueuil said it will be presenting their full winter activity schedule soon.

