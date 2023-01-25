iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Public sector common front rejects Quebec's offer


Union leaders of the common react to the government offers at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. From the left, Francois Enault CSN, Daniel Boyer FTQ, Eric Gingras CSQ and Robert Comeau, APTS. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Following the FIQ, now the public sector's inter-union front is rejecting Quebec's offers to renew collective agreements.

The common front is composed of the CSN, the CSQ, the FTQ and the APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux), which together represent some 420,000 workers in the public and parapublic sectors.

Each of the organizations that make up the common front unanimously rejected the government's offer in its own jurisdiction, it said Wednesday.

Quebec has offered wage increases of 9 per cent over five years, plus a $1,000 lump sum, plus an amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent reserved for 'government priorities'. Quebec claims to be making an offer that is equivalent to 13 per cent over five years.

The common front is asking for $100 per week increase or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 2 per cent for the first year of the contracts -- whichever is better for workers -- then CPI plus 3 per cent for the second year and CPI plus 4 per cent for the third.

The common front said Quebec is "impoverishing workers with wage increases that don't even cover the cost of living."

The public and parapublic sector collective agreements will expire on March 31.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 25, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*