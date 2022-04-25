Public sector union call for two more days of strikes by 26,000 Quebec workers

Around 26,000 public servants employed in various Quebec government departments and agencies plan to be on strike again Tuesday and Wednesday, which could affect many public services.

These will be their second and third days of a 10-day strike mandate. Their first day of strike action was on March 30.

The collective agreement of the public service unit of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) expired on March 31, alongside other public and para-public sector unions.

Almost all of the unions have since renewed their collective agreements.

Members of the SFPQ are scheduled to demonstrate in Quebec City and Montreal on Tuesday and Wednesday in front of the National Assembly and both courthouses.

Salaries are at the heart of the dispute with the SFPQ arguing they are no longer competitive and are instead detrimental to the recruitment and retention of employees in the public service.

Quebec City has already indicated that negotiations are continuing with the SFPQ and it does not want to negotiate in the public arena.

