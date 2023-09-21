iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Public sector unions planning large demonstration in Montreal on Saturday


Union leaders Eric Gingras, left to right, CSQ, Robert Comeau, APTS, Magali Picard, FTQ and François Énault, CSN march in a common front on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration planned by the public sector unions in a common front on Saturday in Montreal.

Organizers want to support the negotiation of public-sector collective agreements with Quebec, as well as public services such as health, education and social services, which are suffering from staff shortages.

The public is invited to take part in the demonstration, which will take place at Parc Jeanne-Mance at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The marchers will then move on to the Quartier des spectacles in downtown Montreal.

"We want people in Montreal to take to the streets with us on the 23rd to show the government that we value our public services," said Robert Comeau, President of the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), in an interview.

"It's going to be the kick-off for the autumn we're going to have," said François Énault, CSN vice-president responsible for public sector negotiations.

The common front includes the CSQ, FTQ, APTS and CSN. Through their affiliated unions, they represent 420,000 public service workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*