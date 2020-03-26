Public transit agencies in the Montreal area are about to cut services due to impact of COVID-19

Public transit agencies across the Montreal area will be reducing their services in the coming days due to less traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Autorite regionale de transport metropolitain (ARTM) announced Thursday.

The changes will affect The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM), the Societe de transport de Laval (STL) as well as Exo lines.

Changes to the STM’s regular bus and metro schedules will come into effect on Monday and will likely evolve depending on demand. Transit users can expect a 20 per cent decrease of services during peak hours, and are being asked to plan their departures on the STM website, where schedules are up to date.

The STL’s new schedule will be released on Friday and will come into effect on Saturday. The regular weekday bus service will be reduced by 45 per cent, and the new schedule will apply every day of the week, including weekends.

The agency said it intends to coordinate its new schedule with other public transit networks to facilitate travel for transit users.

The following resources are available for planning departures:

• The STL website

• Send a text to 511785 with the number appearing on the bottom left of the bus stop sign

• Customer Contact Centre: 450-688-6520

Exo will be reducing its bus services as of Monday; a new schedule will be announced soon. Train services have been reduced already. Transit users can consult the Exo website for schedules and cancellations.

PARATRANSIT

The STM's paratransit services have been reduced by 85 per cent to reflect demand. For Exo, the service is still available to accommodate those who are working and to provide transportation essential to daily life such as to medical appointments, pharmacies and grocery stores.

The ARTM said public transit services will not halt completely amid the pandemic. These changes reflect the current demand, and will allow the transit agencies to follow social distancing rules implemented by the provincial government.