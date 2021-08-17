iHeartRadio
Public transportation changes coming Monday to mitigate for REM construction

The new REM cars were unveiled in Brossard on Monday.

New public transit measures will begin Monday to mitigate for REM (Réseau express métropolitain) construction in Montreal, Laval and the North Shore.

On Aug. 23, the following additions and improvements to the temporary public transit network will be in effect:

  • Line 713 Express Côte-Vertu from Sainte-Dorothée station
  • A park-and-ride lot on avenue des Bois, for exo shuttle 498 and Société de transport de Laval (STL) line 713
  • The installation of temporary structures, including bus terminals and parking spaces at Sainte-Dorothée and Deux-Montagnes stations
  • Enhanced service for line 730 from Sainte-Dorothée station to Sunnybrooke and Roxboro-Pierrefonds stations
  • Shared taxibus T28 connecting the north and south parking lots of Sainte-Dorothée station
  • Preferential measures for buses on avenue des Bois, autoroute 440 and boulevard Chomedey
  • fare reductions of up to 30 per cent that apply until spring 2022 for Mascouche line users

For more information on the network, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page. 

