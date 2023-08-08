Push for more street safety measures around Montreal schools

With September around the corner, the Opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling on the Plante administration to spend more money on safety at school crossings.

The party will present a motion at city council on August 21.

"Right now, safety is not the priority. The priority is how much redesign is going to cost and the quality of the design that is presented by the borough. It invites us to worry. Safety should be a priority and not money," said Alba Zúñiga Ramos, Ensemble Montreal's spokesperson for active transportation.

More crossing guards and traffic calming measures are needed around schools, too, said Ramos.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante agrees.

"Cycling paths, enlarging sidewalks, speed bumps, radar, everything that needs to be put together, because I want all the boroughs, not only the Projet Montreal boroughs, to be safe (….) and let's have this conversation with the connected cities," she said.

Katherine Korakakis of the English Parents' Committee Association says more than conversation is needed. A collective call to action has to happen.

"I think the provincial government has a big role to play in putting in money but also municipalities, passing resolutions, having their own security networks, a lot of these decisions are made at the council level(...) putting in speed-bumps; reducing the speed-limit, closing streets during pick-up and drop-off," said Korakakis.

Ensemble Montreal says 71 per cent of drivers exceed speed limits near schools and parks.

Montreal police say that road safety near schools is a priority, and any drivers not following the rules can expect to pay hefty fines.