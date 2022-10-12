Q&A: How will the Habs fare this season? Team at TSN 690 answers your questions

A new NHL season is underway and there’s a lot of uncertainty over what to expect from the Montreal Canadiens this year. Will the team finish at the bottom of the league again? How will the rookies perform? We put these questions and more to the team at TSN 690.

Here's who we asked:

Mitch Melnick, host of Melnick in the Afternoon (Monday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Conor McKenna, co-host of The Morning Show with Conor McKenna and Shaun Starr (Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Sean Campbell, co-host of Campbell vs Gallo (Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Mitch Gallo, co-host of Campbell vs Gallo (Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Andie Bennett, co-host of Melnick in the Afternoon (Monday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Jon Still, co-host of Melnick in the Afternoon (Monday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)).





Where will the Canadiens finish this year?

MELNICK: Last in the division.

MCKENNA: 7th in their division. I'm sorry, the Sabres aren't besting them two years in a row. I see them 27th overall in the NHL.

CAMPBELL: 7th in their division, 13th in conference.

GALLO: I think the Canadiens will be able to take some teams by surprise. But it won't be enough to climb too far up the standings. Only Buffalo, Philadelphia, Chicago and Arizona finish with fewer points. Habs finish in 28th.

BENNETT: Dear God. Who knows? This is a youth movement with guys that need to develop. Smackdowns will happen. Near the bottom of the pack and missing the series, I expect but let's just hope for some entertaining hockey along the way.

STILL: 28th in the NHL, 14th in the East.

Which veteran is most likely to be traded before the end of the year?

MELNICK: Jonathan Drouin.

MCKENNA: Evgenii Dadonov definitely shouldn't lock himself into a 12-month lease when he's apartment-shopping downtown.

CAMPBELL: Dadonov.

GALLO: I'll go with Sean Monahan. I think he is going to have a good first stretch and the Canadiens will flip him for another asset.

BENNETT: It pains me to say that it is hard to see where exactly Paul Byron will fit among the depth they currently have up front.

STILL: Joel Armia. While Mike Hoffman is also a potentially a great answer here, his reputation around the league as a one-trick pony makes it difficult to deal him. While 3.4 million for the next three years won't tickle the fancy for many NHL teams, a sweetener along with the Finn brings teams a big body, dependable penalty-killer who can bounce between your third and fourth lines, win battles along the boards and surprise from time to time with some offence attractive enough for a late-charging playoff team to bite.

Which player is most likely to be a positive surprise?

MELNICK: Jake Allen will have a career year.

MCKENNA: Sean Monahan. Expectations are quite low due to extensive injuries over the past few years, but if he's healthy, expect a highly motivated player with a track record of putting up points to bounce back and elevate his trade deadline value.

CAMPBELL: Sean Monahan.

GALLO: Don't know if it will be a huge surprise, but Mike Matheson. He'll be a number one defenceman and look like one.

BENNETT: Sean Monahan. Maybe it's just the underdog in me but I want this guy to have a healthy season and be the player befitting his intelligence and skill.

STILL: Kirby Dach. He's got size, he's got speed, he's got skill. And Jeff Gorton is hoping he has acquired Mika Zibanejad 2.0. His stats playing with talented players in Chicago do raise some eyebrows. But with Martin St. Louis playing Flava Flav to his Chuck D, Dach is depended upon and unleashed in a way he never was in the Windy City. Not to mention being in a positive setting where the GM specifically told him he's here to bring some offence. A 50+ point season gets the fans hyped for what's to come from the Ying to Nick Suzuki's Yang for years to come.





Which player is most likely to be disappoint?

MELNICK: Mike Hoffman.

MCKENNA: I hate to say it, but the easy answer here is Jonathan Drouin, and expectations aren't exactly sky-high at this point.

CAMPBELL: Mike Hoffman.

GALLO: Mike Hoffman.

BENNETT: Evgenii Dadonov. The camp did sway me to jump on the Dadonov bandwagon. I am just not sure what he will bring to the table.

STILL: Evgenii Dadonov. It's early days but he is a question mark in every sense of the word. Not sure where he fits in up front and more importantly, seems like a player without a real identity. He's gone from a second-line role in training camp to starting the season on the fourth line. I don't think the Habs are expecting much from him other than being an asset to retain salary and flip at the deadline. But fans will be asking themselves "did he even play tonight" far too often for the Russian to truly fit in on the team.





Will the Canadiens power play be in the Top 20 in the league?

MELNICK: Yes. 22 per cent.

MCKENNA: No.

CAMPBELL: Yes. Top 15.

GALLO: LOL, no.

BENNETT: Bahahahahhahaha. No.

STILL: No. Cole Caufield will score goals on the power play and Nick Suzuki will likely set them up. But without any true power play quarterback, the hot but moreso cold Mike Hoffman and a track record of power play failure for years now, the Canadiens slightly improve to crack the top 25 but stay between there and 20th overall all season long.

How many goals will Cole Caufield score?

MELNICK: 33 goals.

MCKENNA: 30 goals.

CAMPBELL: 34 goals.

GALLO: 39 goals.

BENNETT: I could see him hitting at least 30 goals.

STILL: 37 goals. He'll be worth the price of admission. The Montreal Canadiens haven't had this kind of shooting talent since Max Pacioretty. And he's better. Not to mention he's playing with the team's most obviously talented centreman this century. Since Martin St. Louis took over, he's been scoring at a pro-rated clip of 50 goals. He has breakout candidate written all over him and his four pre-season goals only reinforce that 2022-23 is number 22's year.





Which rookie will have the strongest season?

MELNICK: Slafkovsky.

MCKENNA: Kaiden Guhle.

CAMPBELL: Kaiden Guhle.

GALLO: Kaiden Guhle.

BENNETT: Kaiden Guhle - Pierre McGuire called him a bonafide potential star. And you never go against Pierre.

STILL: Kaiden Guhle – the only rookie who will not spend any time in Laval. Guhle will be counted upon to be a top-four defenceman right away with the injuries to Mike Matheson and Joel Edmundson. And while he might not be able to handle it right away he's pretty darn close. Skates like the wind, hits like a truck, positionally sound and his offence has come a long way since last year at training camp. He'll end the season as the team's third best defenceman. The Canadiens have a gem in Guhle.





Will Jiri Slafkovsky finish the year in the NHL?

MELNICK: Yes (He’ll actually finish playing for Laval in AHL playoffs once Habs season ends).

MCKENNA: No, and that's fine. It's about getting him ready to be an excellent pro in North America, and that won't happen overnight.

CAMPBELL: Yes, with a stop in Laval along the way.

GALLO: No.

BENNETT: Yes. He may have an up and down period but I do think he will finish strong.

STILL: Yes. Slafkovsky gets a taste of NHL action early on thanks to an improved second half of the pre-season and an injury to Joel Armia. But he's never played in North America before and could do with a month or two down on the farm adjusting to the game on the smaller ice. Plus, putting up points and gaining confidence against weaker opposition never hurt anyone. But with UFAs galore to be dealt at the deadline like Sean Monahan, Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Slafkovsky comes up and never looks back.

Listen to every Montreal Canadiens broadcast throughout the season on TSN 690.