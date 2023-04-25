Q and A: Jay Baruchel talks about the tech titans who inspired the new Canadian drama 'BlackBerry'

CTV News Montreal's Mose Persico spoke to actor Jay Baruchel about the new Canadian drama 'BlackBerry' that unravels the rise and fall of Research In Motion (RIM). Watch the video above to see part of the interview. The transcript follows.

Mose Persico: Jay Baruchel, one word. Congratulations, sir. This is an unbelievable Canadian story. It makes us feel proud to be Canadian. Then it also upsets us because, once again, Canadians seem to be followers and not doers. But the rise and fall of Research In Motion is unbelievable.

Your character Mike Lazaridis--first of all, talk about an amazing brain this person has. He had a knack for fixing things. But he was socially awkward, wasn't he, when it came to business meetings?

Jay Baruchel: Yeah, at least in our sort of narrative. He basically lives to create tech and to talk about creating tech. And he has some very big ideas about that. He has a very pure drive toward those things. But that means that he's often utterly useless in any other kind of setting.

A large part of this story is sort of him as a representation of good faith, Canadian entrepreneurship and innovation. And this tragedy is what happens when that good faith, innovation and entrepreneurship come face to face with laissez-faire free market capitalism down south.

Mose Persico: He was a very loyal guy, especially to his partner, Doug, played brilliantly by Matt Johnson, who also wrote the movie and directed it. Doug had an inkling that Jim Balsillie was kind of a shady character, didn't he?

Jay Baruchel: His alarm bells went off from the beginning. And I think in his mind, they're the Lost Boys. And he just wants to be in the treehouse forever, you know? And so, at a certain point, you kind of get to an area where you're like, what are we doing this for? And you know, the bills have to be paid, and they have to grow up at some point. And find a way to navigate that without losing what makes you interesting.

Mose Persico: How can we not talk about the performance of Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie. This guy was unbelievable. I had an idea that Jim Balsillie was really, at the time, interested in moving the Pittsburgh Penguins to Hamilton. And he has a meeting with the NHL board of governors, and this guy was so rude and so tactful. He thought the whole world revolved around him. And that's also what happened when he tried to take over matters with Research In Motion, isn't it?

Jay Baruchel: He's a bit of a pit bull at the puppy kennel, basically. In real life, the real Jim Balsillie tried to get the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Nashville Predators and the Phoenix Coyotes to come. And he even launched a website called 'makeitseven.ca.' He was hell-bent on bringing a team up here. He comes with a whole other bag of dysfunctions. He's a very type A personality, very much a carnivore.

But also, it needs to be mentioned, a real strain of underdog and patriots to him because he stood to make very little money off of this hockey deal. So that is not an intellectual, financial decision he's making. It's a purely emotional one because he's a Canadian boy, and he loves hockey, and he thinks we don't have enough teams because we don't still to this day.

And there's a great line in the movie where Cary Elwes plays this sort of representation of all the bad American robber baron capitalist dudes, and he basically is like, let him know I'm sending him to two front row seats to the opening night of the Hamilton Penguins.

'BlackBerry' will hit Canadian theatres April 28.