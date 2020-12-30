iHeartRadio
QC police request public help in locating wanted man

decossevallee

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for armed assault.

Marc Decosse-Vallée, 28, is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec in connection to an alleged assault on December 27 on rue Alphonse-Desjardins in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

Police say Decosse-Vallée is likely the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield or Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts regions.

Decosse-Vallée is 5 ft 11 (1.80 metres), and weighs 177 lbs (80kg). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on right and left hand which reads ‘F.T.W’, and another on his right forearm reading ‘T.M.’

Anyone who sees Decosse-Vallée is asked to contact 911 and to not interact with him.

Any information that could aid the investigation can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264. 

