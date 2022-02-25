QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine

As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected Wednesday, the chair of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) took to Twitter to challenge Premier François Legault.

"I have to ask myself how does François Legault square his awesome support for Ukraine’s democratic society while at the same time his government wants, with Bill 96, to suspend all charter rights and freedoms of all Quebecers? Just asking," Marlene Jennings tweeted Thursday night.

I have to ask myself how does @francoislegault square his awesome support for Ukraine’s democratic society while at the same time his gov’t wants w/#96 to suspend all charter rights/freedoms of all Quebecers? Just asking��

Quebec's Bill 96, An act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec, aims to promote the French language amid growing concern among francophones that it is on the decline.

Some of the changes approved Wednesday include compelling students at English-language CEGEPs to take three of their courses in French and capping enrolments at English CEGEPs.

A proposal by the Parti Québécois (PQ) to make it mandatory for students from French-speaking schools to attend French-speaking CEGEPs was rejected.

At the time, QCGN had noted that, despite its many issues with Bill 96, the vote was an overall win for both the anglophone and francophone communities.

“I have yet to meet a single francophone who, after studying in an English language institution, loses the ability to speak French and their identity as Quebecers,” said Matt Aronson, secretary of QCGN's executive committee. “It simply doesn’t exist.”

On me reproche d’avoir osé noter la contradiction de l ‘appui de Legault pour les sanctions contre la Russie et son agression armée contre l’Ukraine une société démocratique, ce que j’applaudis, avec son désire de suspendre nos propres droits et libertés par le #96. Ah bon!

Shortly after Jennings' initial tweet Thursday night, the former federal Liberal MP wrote again, saying, "I've been accused of daring to note the contradiction of Legault's support for sanctions against Russia and its armed aggression against Ukraine, a democratic society, which I applaud, with his desire to suspend our own rights and freedoms through Bill 96. Oh well."

The commentary did not sit well with members of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ).

Commentaire insensé et insensible. Soyons tous solidaires avec le peuple ukrainien. #polqc #assnat https://t.co/Vdy56eDZcE

"A senseless and insensitive comment. Let us all stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," replied Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language.

Friday morning, Legault responded to Jennings with one word: "really?"

Vraiment?? https://t.co/qUwEPnLs4I

Jennings has since deleted the tweet and issued a statement, saying "Let’s be clear. The QCGN and I stand with the premier and all Quebecers in support of the Ukrainian people and in opposition to the Russian invasion."

"While linking the situation in Ukraine and Bill 96 is perhaps clumsy, it is important to emphasize that for months the QCGN has been calling on Premier Legault to justify measures limiting our rights and freedoms," she states.

Ukraine is currently in a state of emergency after Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.