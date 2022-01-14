QMJHL postpones return to play to Feb. 1 due to COVID-19 challenges

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has pushed bask its return to play to Feb. 1 due to ongoing challenges around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league had originally planned to restart on Monday.

The QMJHL said in a statement that the change to the restart was made because there is no clear timeline of easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Most of the league's teams operate out of Quebec, where entertainment venues remain closed and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in force. The curfew is expected too be lifted Monday.

The league said it is still working on rescheduling all postponed games in order to complete a full 68-game schedule.

The league has been on hiatus since Dec. 18.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.