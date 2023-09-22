QS calls for environment minister to resign for 'lying by omission' over nickel air standards

Québec solidaire (QS) called for the resignation of Environment Minister Benoit Charette on Friday after accusing him of lying about exceeding of nickel air standards in the Limoilou district of Quebec City.

The Minister retaliated by demanding an "official apology" from QS MNA Sol Zanetti for having made a "shameful political recuperation."

The confrontation comes as a by-election is in full swing in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding.

Air pollution is being monitored in Limoilou, mainly due to nickel shipment operations at the Port of Quebec.

At a press conference in August on the release of data collected by sampling stations between October and December, the minister made no mention of the exceedance of the nickel standard in December and January.

"He lied by omission," said Zanetti, the MNA for Jean-Lesage, whose riding includes Limoilou, in a press scrum on Friday.

"He didn't correct the Port of Quebec, which was telling him something that wasn't true, and I think he knew it wasn't true. His role is to inform and protect us. What he's doing is not informing us; he's protecting the port and hiding information in abstruse, scientific documents that nobody understands except specialists," he said.

Le ministre Benoit Charette savait qu’il y avait trop de nickel dans l’air, et il a choisi de le cacher aux gens qui vivent à côté du port de Québec. Il a fait passer les multinationales avant la santé du monde: nous demandons sa démission!#PolQc #AssNat pic.twitter.com/7uuoIO7Wry

"I demand an official apology from Sol Zanetti and invite him to elevate the debate on this issue," the minister said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"This political exploitation is shameful and unworthy of the role of MNA," he continued.

Ces données sont publiques depuis plus de trois mois et cette sortie démontre clairement un cri de désespoir de QS pour leur campagne dans Jean-Talon.

He maintained that all the data had already been made public online on May 16.

However, Zanetti maintained that the documents posted on the Données Québec website were simply incomprehensible.

In support of his argument, he unrolled pages and pages of data from both Rouyn-Noranda and Quebec City sampling stations published on the site.

This report was published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 22, 2023.