iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

QS calls for environment minister to resign for 'lying by omission' over nickel air standards


Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette responds to the Opposition during question period, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Québec solidaire (QS) called for the resignation of Environment Minister Benoit Charette on Friday after accusing him of lying about exceeding of nickel air standards in the Limoilou district of Quebec City.

The Minister retaliated by demanding an "official apology" from QS MNA Sol Zanetti for having made a "shameful political recuperation."

The confrontation comes as a by-election is in full swing in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding.

Air pollution is being monitored in Limoilou, mainly due to nickel shipment operations at the Port of Quebec.

At a press conference in August on the release of data collected by sampling stations between October and December, the minister made no mention of the exceedance of the nickel standard in December and January.

"He lied by omission," said Zanetti, the MNA for Jean-Lesage, whose riding includes Limoilou, in a press scrum on Friday.

"He didn't correct the Port of Quebec, which was telling him something that wasn't true, and I think he knew it wasn't true. His role is to inform and protect us. What he's doing is not informing us; he's protecting the port and hiding information in abstruse, scientific documents that nobody understands except specialists," he said.

Le ministre Benoit Charette savait qu’il y avait trop de nickel dans l’air, et il a choisi de le cacher aux gens qui vivent à côté du port de Québec. Il a fait passer les multinationales avant la santé du monde: nous demandons sa démission!#PolQc #AssNat pic.twitter.com/7uuoIO7Wry

— Québec solidaire (@QuebecSolidaire) September 22, 2023

"I demand an official apology from Sol Zanetti and invite him to elevate the debate on this issue," the minister said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"This political exploitation is shameful and unworthy of the role of MNA," he continued.

Ces données sont publiques depuis plus de trois mois et cette sortie démontre clairement un cri de désespoir de QS pour leur campagne dans Jean-Talon.

— Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) September 22, 2023

He maintained that all the data had already been made public online on May 16.

However, Zanetti maintained that the documents posted on the Données Québec website were simply incomprehensible.

In support of his argument, he unrolled pages and pages of data from both Rouyn-Noranda and Quebec City sampling stations published on the site.

This report was published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 22, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*