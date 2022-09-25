Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois promises to be "combative and responsible" on the issue of climate change if his party becomes the official opposition to a possible new Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.

The Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson again slammed François Legault on environmental issues as advance polls opened Sunday.

He accused the CAQ leader of having a "climate change acceleration plan" with his commitments totalling $7.4 billion for highway projects, including the third link project between Quebec City and Levis.

The environment is the central theme of the QS campaign, with Nadeau-Dubois often speaking of the election as the "last chance" for the climate.

On Sunday morning, he said he would put his seat on the line to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets, should his party be the official opposition to that of Francois Legault's.

"We will work with him and we will do everything to ensure that this government goes as far as possible. And every time the government wants to make us back down, we will stand up and defend the fact that the future is non-negotiable. We will be responsible and combative," he said while visiting the election office of his Rimouski candidate Carol-Ann Kack.

APPEAL TO YOUTH VOTERS

Nadeau-Dubois took advantage of the advance poll to call on young people to go to the polls in large numbers.

"You represent a third of the electorate, you have the power to change things [...] Do not let this little bit of power there slip through your fingers," he said.

The QSleader had just called Mr. Legault "paternalistic" for his comments in an interview published Sunday in the Journal de Montréal. The outgoing premier said he "finds it unfortunate, that for young people, the priority, it should not just be the environment, it should be education."

"Young people don't need to be told what to think by François Legault. They need a premier who listens to them," Nadeau-Dubois retorted.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 25, 2022.