iHeartRadio
-14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quarantine in a hotel? It's been done elsewhere, and some say it's worth it

image.jpg

Both Quebec's premier and the Prime Minister are mulling the idea of making travellers pay to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks upon their return to Canada.

Some people are on board with this idea: hotels, including Montreal hotels, which have a 90 per cent vacancy rate right now.

Other countries have done the same, and a former Quebecer who experienced that says it was worth it.

Justin Giovannetti was required to stay in a hotel in self-isolation at first when he moved to New Zealand last year, and he says it was a reasonable request.

"I think that's kind of the sacrifice that people are willing to make so that you can go to a rugby game with 40,000 people and that, you know, you can live life as normal," he said.

Watch Emily Campbell's report in the video above.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error