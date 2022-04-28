Que. man arrested for alleged sexual assault, child pornography possession

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man wanted for alleged sexual crimes, including the possession of child pornography.

Levis resident Vincent Daigle, 31, is also facing accusations of alleged sexual assault and drug trafficking.

He was arrested on Wednesday while driving on Highway 224 in Saint-Helen de Bagot, about an hour and a half west of Montreal.

He appeared in a Quebec City court on Thursday and remained in police custody.

He was arrested in alleged connection to events that occurred between March 2021 and April 2022. Anyone with information on Daigle's alleged crimes are asked to communicate confidentially with the Surete du Quebec at 1-800 659-4264.