Que. motorcyclist dead, passenger injured in three-vehicle accident

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Saturday afternoon in Dolbeau-Mistassini, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. A female passenger on the motorcycle was also seriously injured.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 3 p.m. on de Quen St., also known as Highway 169, in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.

According to preliminary information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a trailer hitched to a recreational vehicle became detached and crossed into the opposite lane, colliding with the motorcycle.

A third vehicle was involved in the accident, but it is not yet clear which vehicle it hit. No injuries were reported in the third vehicle.

The two motorcyclists, a 62-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, were seriously injured. Both were taken to hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman remains in critical condition.

SQ reconstruction specialists were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Highway 169 is partially closed with alternating traffic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 19, 2023.