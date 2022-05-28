Que. police recover firearm, cellphones, cash and cards during arrest

Two Quebecers will face a judge by videoconference Saturday to respond to accusations of illegal firearm possession.

A 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested Saturday morning from a residence in Saint-Charles-Borromee, about 50 kilometres east of Montreal.

Officers from several jurisdictions were involved in the arrest, which police say also included a search of the home.

Police say they recovered nearly $20,000, a .22 calibre firearm, multiple cellular devices, and a dozen prepaid cards.