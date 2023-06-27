Que. public sector unions planning major demonstration, consultations this fall

Pressure from public sector union members is building, starting with a major march in Montreal scheduled for Sept. 23. Common front unions also have a mandate to prepare for strike action this fall.

On Tuesday, the four public sector unions that make up the common front -- the CSN, CSQ, FTQ and APTS -- took stock of the state of negotiations before the summer vacation period.

The common front has already requested mediation -- a prerequisite for obtaining the right to strike. These mediation meetings have begun, said CSQ President Éric Gingras.

But "things are making absolutely no headway at the bargaining table," added QFL president Magali Picard.

Quebec continues to offer all public sector employees 9 per cent increases over five years, while the MNAs have granted themselves a $30,000 increase, noted APTS president Robert Comeau.

"In the health and education networks, workers are exhausted and tired of seeing problems go unresolved," denounced François Énault, vice-president of the CSN.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2023.