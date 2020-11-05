Que. school refuses to move 7-year-old to different class after bullies beat him with sticks and stones

A school in the Laurentians is refusing to switch a seven-year-old child who was bullied for months to another class.

The boy has been stoned and beaten with branches by classmates and no longer wants to attend Méandre elementary school in Riviere-Rouge.

The case made its way to the National Assembly on Thursday morning -- according to the Liberal opposition, the school is denying the mother's request for her son to be switched classes because of public health guidelines separating schoolchildren into bubbles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the school has increased supervision and mobilized its staff in response to the issue. He said the mother is being listened to and the child is well taken care of.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.