Que. teen missing after falling into river, police searching area

A teenage girl is missing after falling into the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. in the Laurentians region. Several police officers were dispatched to find the girl after she fell at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Early information suggests a group of four people had gathered on a rocky surface under the Rolland St. bridge. The teenager slipped and fell into the river, according to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

Police have not released the teen's age.

Police officers are surveying the area, with some officers on foot patrolling the shoreline, while others search the waters by boat.

A police helicopter has also been dispatched to the scene.

For the time being, police have contained their search to the immediate area when the young girl fell.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 12, 20