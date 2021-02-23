Quebec active COVID-19 cases drop to lowest point since early October; 739 new cases reported

Quebec reported Tuesday that 739 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The seven-day daily case increase is now 783 in Quebec, and the Institute of Public Health is reporting that there are 7,880 active cases, a drop of 232.

The last time active cases were below 8,000 was Oct. 2, when 7,983 active cases were reported.

The province also reported 13 new deaths due to the disease, including one death in the past 24 hours, nine between Feb. 16 and Feb. 21, and three before Feb. 16.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,330 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in Quebec. The province has removed one death from that total after an investigation found that it was not attributable to COVID-19.

After increasing for the first time since Feb. 7 on Monday, the province reported that nine fewer people are receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 680 hospitalizations.

Of those, 120 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of three. This marks the first time ICU numbers have risen in about a week -- the last time was Feb. 14.

On Monday, 10,209 doses of vaccine were administered, which is 2,813 more than the 7,396 administered Sunday. The total number of doses that have been administered in Quebec is now 365,978 (3.8 per cent of the population).

On Feb. 21, health-care professionals analyzed 17,970 samples.

Tuesday's numbers bring the total number of positive cases in the province to 283,666 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number, 265,456 are reported to have recovered from the disease, including 959 new recoveries since Monday.

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal was the only region in Quebec that reported a triple-digit increase when the island added 360 new COVID-19 cases (104,312 total). Monteregie (94 new, 41,259 total), the Laurentians (68 new, 16,004 total), Laval (66 new, 24,212 total) and Lanaudiere (59 new, 19,976 total) were the other highest increases.

Four deaths were reported in Montreal (4,487 total), and two in Laval (866 total) and Monteregie (1,463 total).

One new death was reported in Quebec City (972 total), the Eastern Townships (297 total), Lanaudiere (491 total), and the Laurentians (464 total).

ACROSS CANADA

Across Canada, there have been 851,231 positive COVID-19 cases reported and 21,747 deaths since the virus first appeared in the country.

Here is a breakdown of cases across the country: