Quebec actor Edgar Fruitier to serve six months in prison for assault charges dating back decades

Quebec actor Edgar Fruitier will spend six months behind bars for two counts of indecent assault against a teenager over 46 years ago.

Quebec Court Judge Marc Bisson sentenced the 91-year-old performer during a hearing at the Longueil courthouse Monday.

The crown called for six to nine months in jail, while the defense asked for a suspended sentence with probation, citing Fruitier's age.

The victim, Jean-René Tétreault, now 62-years-old, had requested and obtained the lifting of the publication ban on his identity in order to encourage other victims of sexual assault to testify against their attackers.

He was assaulted three times between 1974 and 1976.

The first of those assaults occurred in the summer of 1974 when the teenager had obtained a job in an Eastern Townships theater.

He was 15-years-old and Fruitier was 44.

Tétreault filed a complaint in 2018, with Fruitier being found guilty of two counts of indecent assault in July 2020.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug 30, 2021