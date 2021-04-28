iHeartRadio
Quebec adds 1,094 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop by 24

image.jpg

After reporting back-to-back days of fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, the province reported 1,094 new infections on Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped significantly in the past 24 hours. 

New figures show hospitalizations decreased by 24 in the past day for a total of 643, while the number of patients in the ICU also fell by nine. 

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 10 new deaths. 

-- This is a developing story that will be updated. 

