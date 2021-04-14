Quebec adds 1,559 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as hospitalizations rise again

Quebec is reporting 1,559 more people have contracted COVID-19, with hospitalizations continuing to rise Wednesday.

The average daily increase in infections is now 1,604.

There are now 13,660 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec after 1,145 people reportedly recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 331,031 people have become infected with the disease, of which 306,608 have recovered.

The province also reported seven new deaths, for a total of 10,763 since March 2020.

Of those deaths, one occurred in the last 24 hours, and six others between April 7 to 12.

Hospitalizations are still increasing steadily, with 17 more people receiving care on Wednesday, for a total of 660. Of those, 152 people are in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of two.

The average increase in hospitalizations is now 17 per day, with ICU cases increasing by four.

Vaccinations have increased over the past few days, with Quebec administering 68,192 more shots. In total, 2,075,808 doses have been used, inoculating 24 per cent of the population so far.

Health-care professionals conducted 44,183 coronavirus tests on April 12 (Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day). The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 4.3 per cent.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affect region, reporting 313 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 28,516.

Quebec City was a close second (293 new, 28,516 total), followed by Outaouais (207 new, 9,656 total), and Chaudière-Appalaches (195 new, 14,453 total).

Of the seven deaths reported, two occured in Quebec City (1,041 total), two more in Outaouais (180 total), one in Lanaudiere (504 total), one in the Eastern Townships (324 total), and another in Chaudiere-Appalaches (296 total).