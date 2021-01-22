iHeartRadio
Quebec adds 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths as hospitalizations drop

MONTREAL — Quebec added 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths, though only 18 of them were in the last 24 hours.

The province says there was a late transfer of reported deaths, making today’s total higher than usual.

Out of those 88 deaths, 18 occurred in the last 24 hours, 33 between Jan. 15 and Jan. 20, another 33 before Jan. 15, and four happened at an unknown date.

Since March, 250,491 people have become infected with COVID-19, of which 223,367 have now recovered.

Hospitalizations dropped by 27, for a total of 1,426 people in care. Of those, the number of people in intensive care dropped by four.

Montreal was the most affected region, reporting 681 new cases, up 679 from the days before. Since March, Montreal has reported a total of 89,607 infections.  

