Quebec adds 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths

Quebec added 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 to the tally on Thursday, and 64 more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 2,575 people reportedly COVID-free on Thursday. Since March, 204,741 people have recovered from the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has recorded 236,827 infections. There are currently 23,187 active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Among those 64 deaths, 15 occurred in the last 24 hours, 41 between Jan. 7 and 12, four occurred before Jan. 7 and another four happened at an unknown date.

Total deaths due to the disease now amount to 8,878. One death was withdrawn from that count after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

After a week of high hospitalization rates, the trend appears to be slowing down, with just seven new hospitalizations recorded in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,523.

Of those, one person entered intensive care, for a total of 230.

The province conducted 36,402 coronavirus tests on Jan. 2. Quebec reports their testing rates two days after the fact.

The total number of vaccinations are expected to be released at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region by the virus, recording 811 new cases, for a total of 83,021 since March.

Following Montreal, Montérégie recorded 347 new cases, for a total of 33,609, then Laval (188 new, 19,892 total), Quebec City (136 new, 20,020 total), and Lanaudière (126 new, 17,218 total).