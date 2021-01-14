Quebec adds 2,132 new coronavirus cases and 64 deaths

By Luca Caruso-Moro

MONTREAL — Quebec added 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 to the tally on Thursday, and 64 more deaths.

Since March, the province has recorded 236,827 infections, of which 204,741 have now recovered.

There are currently 23,187 active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Among these 64 deaths, 15 occurred in the last 24 hours, 41 between Jan. 7 and 12, four occurred before Jan. 7 and another four happened at an unknown date.

Total deaths now amount to 8,878. One death was withdrawn from that count after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

After a week of high hospitalization rates, the trend appears to be slowing down, with just seven new hospitalizations recorded in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,523.

Of those, one person entered intensive care, for a total of 230.

Montreal was once again the most affected region by the virus, recording 811 new cases, for a total of 83,021 since March.