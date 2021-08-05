Quebec adds 305 new COVID-19 cases, with 72 under investigation

Quebec reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 305 new infections added the same the day the premier announced the launch of vaccine passports in the province.

Of the new infections, 72 positive cases in the Montreal region remain under investigation.

Quebec public health said it will correct the data, if necessary, but did not elaborate further.

The last time Quebec saw more than 300 cases in one day was on May 30 with 315 new cases.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says there are now 209 more active cases than there were Wednesday, for a total of 1,472. The number of active cases has more than doubled since July 19.

No new deaths due to the virus were added on Thursday, a total of 11,240.

Hospitalizations rose by two and there are now 60 patients in Quebec's hospitals receiving treatment. Of those, 16 people are in intensive care, one fewer than on Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, 16,762 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 47,394 more doses of vaccine including 45,797 in the past 24 hours. In addition, 42,010 doses were administered to Quebecers outside of the province.

In total, Quebecers have received 11,345,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those eligible to receive a shot, 6,267,041 people (83 per cent of the population) have received a first dose and 5,063,470 (67 per cent) have received both.