Quebec adds 33 new deaths, slight drop in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Quebec is reporting 33 new deaths and a slight drop in hospitalizations and ICU cases on Monday.

The total number of deaths in Quebec is now 13,223 since the start of the pandemic.

The province said there are now 2,888 people in hospital, a decrease of seven from the day before, after 166 people were admitted and 173 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

ICU cases also dropped by 10, for a total of 223.

The province says unvaccinated residents are 5.8 times more likely to be hospitalized and 10.5 times more likely to be sent to the ICU compared to those who are double-vaccinated.

There are currently 1,483 active outbreaks across the province, which is now seeing a positivity rate of 11.4 per cent. There are also 40,199 active cases in Quebec, which is a drop of 4,123 from the previous day.

Health-care workers analyzed 21,856 samples on Jan. 29.

The ministry of health reported 2,423 new cases on Monday, however, the number is not a true assessment of the situation since PCR testing is not available to the general public in Quebec.

(1/2)#COVID19 - En date du 30 janvier, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/ZIuivEF60S

VACCINATION COVERAGE

An additional 43,036 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in Quebec, for a total of 17,685,239 given out in the province. That total does not include 277,386 doses that were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

The vast majority of the new doses given out (38,338) were for booster doses.

To date, health-care workers have administered 7,374,712 first doses covering 90 per cent of the eligible population, 6,862,753 second doses covering 84 per cent of the population, and 3,650,417 third doses covering 45 per cent of the population.