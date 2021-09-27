Quebec adds 519 new COVID-19 cases, patients in ICU rise by 5

Quebec is reporting 519 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 377 were from people who had not received two doses of the vaccine, while 142 cases were from people who received their second shot more than seven days ago.

There were 25 admissions and 23 discharges from hospital, resulting in an increase of two hospitalizations. Of the 25 admissions, 13 were not fully vaccinated and 12 had their second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago.

There are 299 people in hospital, while the number of people in the ICU rose by five in the last 24 hours to 95.

Another 2,256 people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing that total to 390,858.

There were no new deaths reported on Monday; the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 11,356.

Quebe'c public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 6,248 active cases in the province, which is down by 230 from the last update on Sept. 24.

Health officials analyzed 22,259 samples on Sept. 25.

VACCINATIONS IN QUEBEC

An additional 7,746 doses were administered in Quebec, including 7,387 in the last 24 hours and 359 before Sept. 26 for a total of 12,860,606 doses.

As of Monday, roughly 79 per cent of the entire population in Quebec has received one dose of the vaccine, while 74 per cent has received two doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

On Monday, the INSPQ reported an increase of 244 new cases (20,117 total) of the Delta variant in Quebec and one new case (45,654 total) of the Alpha variant.

The total number of cases of variants of concern in the province stands at 66,846.