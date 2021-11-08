Quebec adds 531 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths

Quebec is reporting four new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday and 531 new infections as active cases once again surpassed 5,000 across the province.

There have been a total of 11,522 deaths in Quebec due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new infections reported, 347 (65 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, while 184 of them (34 per cent) got their second dose of the vaccine more than a week ago. The positivity rate in Quebec is 2.4 per cent.

The majority of the people admitted to hospital with the virus in the last 24 hours were also not adequately vaccinated. There were nine people admitted who weren't vaccinated and three people who got their second jab more than seven days ago. Fourteen people were discharged from the hospital in the previous day.

Overall, hospitalizations were down on Monday by two from the previous day, for a total of 225 hospitalizations.

The number of people in the ICU also dropped by two, bringing that total to 48 on Monday.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting a jump in active cases by 257, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 5,253.

Health-care workers analyzed 22,006 samples on Nov. 6.

VACCINATION COVERAGE

Another 4,864 vaccine doses were administered into Quebecers' arms in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 13,329,219 doses have been given out in Quebec. The number of doses given to Quebecers out of province is now 221,934, for a total of 13,551,153 doses received by residents.

Vaccine coverage among the eligible population (people aged 12 and older) is now at 91 per cent for first doses and 87 per cent for two doses.

However, taking the entire population of Quebec into account, only 79 per cent of people have received a first doses and 76 per cent have received two doses.