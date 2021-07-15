Quebec adds 65 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rise by two

For the first time since May 23, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased in Quebec, with an additional two infected people admitted in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have been on a steady decline since the spring. The latest figures from the province on Thursday show there is now a total of 81 people in hospital. The number of people in the ICU has dropped by two, for a total of 23.

Quebec is reporting 65 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as well as one new death due to the virus, before July 13, for a total of 11,232 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec's National Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 655 active cases in the province, which is only a decrease of three from the day before.

Health officials analyzed 16,203 samples on July 13, with a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent.

VACCINATIONS

The province administered 103,535 doses of the vaccine, including 101,686 in the last 24 hours, as well as 1,849 before July 14. Outside Quebec, another 29,782 doses were given out for a total of 9,782,128 doses since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Quebec has received a total of 11,525,359 doses of vaccines to date.

With 94,868 second doses administered in the last 24 hours, 48 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. About 82 per cent of people have received their first dose.

People aged 18 to 29 continue to lag behind all other age groups, with only 69 per cent of that demographic having received their first dose.

La situation épidémiologique au Qc demeure stable.



Le virus est toujours présent, il faut profiter de la situation pour :

�� Augmenter le nombre de 1e doses chez les plus jeunes

�� Aller chercher le maximum de 2e doses (toute catégorie)

�� Devancer les rdv avant le 31 août https://t.co/H7BWdL3D8c

VARIANTS

Cases of the Delta variant rose by 31 in the last 24 hours, while cases of the Alpha variant increased by 15. Total variant cases identified now stand at 8,391 in Quebec.