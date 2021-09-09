Quebec adds 703 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations spike

Quebec reported Thursday that 20 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, another sharp bump of people in care as cases continue to increase.

There are now 198 people in hospital with the virus, most of whom entered general care. ICU patients decreased by one, for a total of 70.

The province added 703 new coronavirus cases in total and one death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 395,155 people have contracted COVID-19 in Quebec. Of those, 378,021 have recovered, and 11,297 have died.

Health authorities are monitoring 5,837 active cases within the province.

According to public health, 67 per cent of cases recorded since Aug. 28 are associated with the Delta variant.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Most newly reported cases were among inadequately vaccinated people, with 513 appearing among those who were unvaccinated and those who had received their first dose less than two weeks prior.

According to public health data, unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19 than those with two shots.

Health-care workers administered 23,737 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours for a total of 12,543,688 shots delivered in Quebec.

About 14,000 of those shots were received as second doses.

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 81 per cent are now fully vaccinated, with 87 per cent having received at least one dose.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.