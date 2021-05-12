Quebec adds 745 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations drop by 10

New COVID-19 infections continue to trend downward in Quebec, with the province reporting 745 new cases on Wednesday.

While hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care both dropped, the province added 11 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Three of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, five were from May 5 to 10, while three were before May 5. The total number of people who have died due to the virus in Quebec is now 11,012.

Hospitalizations are down by 10, for a total of 530 in Quebec. Patients in the ICU also decreased by two, for a total of 126.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 7,756 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is down by 61 from the day before.

A total of 341,433 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 796 in the last 24 hours.

Health-care professionals analyzed 30,760 samples on May 10.

This is a developing story that will be upated.