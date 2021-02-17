Quebec adds 800 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, hospitalizations continue to drop

Quebec reported 800 new novel coronavirus cases and 14 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total death toll of the virus now sits at 10,246 after an investigation found three deaths were not attributable to the coronavirus.

Of those 14 deaths, 11 occured between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15, two happened before that period, and one other took place on an unknown date.

There are five fewer people in hospital Wedneday that there were 24 hours ago, for a total of 766. Of those, 130 people are in intensive care, a decrease of four.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 874 people reportedly virus-free on Wednesday. Since March, at least 278,987 people have caught the virus, of which 259,416 have recovered.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 9,313 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

The province administered 1,714 doses of vaccine, for a total of 299,673. Quebec has recieved a total of 401,685 shots.

Quebec conducted 28,672 tests on Feb. 15, which resulted in 669 positive results. This represents a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. The province releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported date.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected area, reporting 382 new coronavirus cases, up from 328 the day before. Since March, the city has reported 102,103 infections.

Next was Monteregie (102 new, 40,641 total), Laval (98 new, 23,739 total), Lanaudiere (59 new, 19,637 total), and the Laurentians (34 new, 15,585 total).

Montreal added five deaths on Wednesday, the most of any region, for a total of 4,461. Then came Laval (two new, 858 total), Quebec City (one new, 965 total), Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec (one new, 494 total), Lanaudiere (one new, 485 total), and the Laurentians (one new, 458 total).