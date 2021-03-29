Quebec adds 891 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations drop slightly

Quebec announced Monday that 891 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the overall total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 309,202.

Of those who tested positive, 290,564 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 737.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 7,987 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province also added five deaths due to the disease including two in the past 24 hours, one between March 22-27, and two before March 27.

Since March 2020, 10,651 people are reported to have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec hospitalizations continued to drop with three fewer people receiving care in the province's hospitals than there were a day before for a total of 477 hospitalizations. Of those, 120 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase in six.



On Sunday, 38,801 doses of vaccine were administered, bringing that total to 1,261,855.

Health-care professionals in the province analyzed 22,121 samples on March 27. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).