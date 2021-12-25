Quebec adds 9,206 COVID-19 cases as active infections climb

Quebec added 9,206 more coronavirus cases Christmas afternoon, another considerable jump as the province grapples with widespread infection throughout the territory.

Active infections climbed by 5,643 with 54,462 people at home or in hospital with coronavirus on Christmas day.

Four more people have been reported dead due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,613 since the pandemic began.

Details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccination will be released next week.

However, officials have said in recent days that daily numbers are likely underestimated as testing centers across the province are overwhelmed and unable to meet demand.

Quebec has reported 530,002 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

-- More details to come. Published with files from The Canadian Press.