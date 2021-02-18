Quebec adds 900 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Quebec is reporting 900 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and 10 deaths due to the disease, as hospitalizations continue to drop across the province.

Of those 10 deaths, four occurred in the last 24 hours, another four between Feb. 11 and 16, and two happened before that period.

In total, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10,264 people in Quebec. Four deaths were removed from that total after an investigation found they were not attributable to the coronavirus.

There are now 9,378 known active cases in Quebec after 829 more people are reported to have recovered on Thursday.

The total number of infections in the province since March 2020 stands at 279,887. Of those, 260,245 have recovered.

There were 19 fewer people in care for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, for a total of 747. Of those, intensive care unit cases dropped by one, for a total of 129.

Quebec gave out 2,234 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, for a total of 302,118. The province has received 401,685 doses total from the federal government.

The province conducted 29,363 COVID-19 tests on Feb. 16. Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region in the province, reporting 416 new cases, up from 382 the day before.

Since March, 102,519 people in the city have caught the virus.

Next was Monteregie (105 new, 40,746 total), then Lanaudiere (101 new, 19,738 total), Laval (92 new, 23,831 total), and the Laurentians (55 new, 15,640 total).