Quebec adds 915 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Quebec is recording 915 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 354,390 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials state there have been five additional deaths.

One of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours; two were between April 28 and May 3 and two others were previous to April 28.

The total number of deaths is now 10,964.

Hospitalizations decreased by six people, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 588. Of those, 152 people are in intensive care; down three.

To date, 334,531 people have recovered from the virus.

As of May 3, a total of 39,961 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 57,033 more vaccinations, that is 55,723 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,310 doses before May 4, for a total of 3,365,575, or 38.2 per cent of the population.

The province has so far received 3,893,539 vaccine doses.

Health officials confirm the 50,310 Pfizer doses expected this week were received Tuesday in the regions, which completes the order of 444,600 doses of Pfizer for this week.

An additional 140 doses of AstraZeneca were also received Tuesday.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

There were 255 new cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, for a total of 126,532 since the pandemic began.

Chaudière-Appalaches recorded 120 new cases (17,295 total), followed by Capitale-Nationale with 89 (31,582 total) and the Montérégie with 88 (48,764 total).

Of the five new deaths, three of them were in Montreal (4,687 total), one was in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec (512 total) and one was in the Laurentians (498 total).