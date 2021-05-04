Quebec adds COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru to its immunization program

Quebec is adding a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru to its immunization program, announced Health Minister Christian Dube Tuesday morning.

"People want to be vaccinated," he said. "What we're offering today is an additional service...people can come by in cars with the family. So, it's quite something because they don't need to have a babysitter."

About 20 tents have been set up across an employee parking lot at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

Planning for the site has been going on since mid-February; six people were vaccinated during a demonstration Tuesday morning.

The expectation behind the drive-thru model is that carloads of people could be vaccinated quickly, about 4,000 doses administered a day.

The hope is that these types of clinics could also make it easier for people with reduced mobility to get their vaccines.

First two vaccines given out in demo of how the site will work. It’s expected to be fully up and running by mid-May. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/igsyoRApOr

The drive-thru clinic is expected to be up and running by May 17.

The announcement is the latest from the government in its effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

On April 8, officials named 13 companies allowed to operate clinics in their workplaces. Each site would have the capacity to vaccinate up to 25,000 people by August.

Montreal's airport authority is also partnering with Air Canada and Bombardier to create a vaccination hub, operating two sites at the departure level of the airport terminal and in a nearby Bombardier hangar.