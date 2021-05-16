Quebec adds two deaths due to COVID-19, lowest increase since September

Quebec announced Sunday that two more people have died due to COVID-19, which is the lowest increase since September 25, 2020, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).

Both deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the Eastern Townships (342 total deaths), and they bring the overall number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus to 11,034 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec also added 716 more positive cases bringing the total number of cases to 363,296.

Of those, 344,950 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 911 from Saturday.

The INSPQ reports that there are 7,312 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 197 fewer than 24 hours ago.

Hospitalizations also decreased again Sunday with the province saying one fewer patient is receiving care for COVID-19 bringing that total to 508. Of those, 119 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of one.

On May 14, 31,315 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 92,520 more doses of vaccine, including 90,196 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 4,323,040 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 48.2 per cent of the population.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.