Quebec adjusting vaccine plan after Pfizer deliveries cut by half for next three weeks

A temporary production drop by Pfizer is going to hit Quebec hard, along with the rest of the country, with nearly half the province's forecasted doses between now and Feb. 8 not arriving on schedule.

A day after setting out a firmer plan and schedule for the province's vaccination campaign, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Friday night that nearly 87,000 expected doses that were supposed to be delivered in the next three weeks won't arrive on time.

"Our teams are already working on establishing a new dose distribution schedule," Dubé wrote on Twitter at 6 p.m. Friday. "Details to come."

En raison de la ⬇️ de la capacité de production de Pfizer, 86 775 des 176 475 doses qui étaient prévues d’ici le 8 fév ne pourront être livrées. Nos équipes travaillent déjà à établir une nouvelle planification de distribution des doses. Détails à venir. https://t.co/lNDBKwKPrT

The temporary drop-off in supply is due to the fact that Pfizer is retrofitting its production plant in Europe in order to be able to manufacture more of the vaccine, the company announced today.

It was already known that the situation would decrease Canada's overall supply by about 50 per cent in the next three weeks. However, it hadn't been announced whether all provinces would be affected equally.

Yesterday, Quebec announced its plans to delay Quebecers' second or booster doses of the vaccine by up to 90 days in an effort to give as many as people as possible the first dose.

But that plan was made with much bigger dose deliveries to work with.

"This decrease in arrivals implies a revision of the objectives presented in recent days," Quebec's health ministry wrote in an update on its website.

"[Ministry] teams are actively working to establish a new dose distribution plan accordingly, according to the vaccination priorities established."

