Quebec administers almost 55,000 vaccine doses, while new case numbers remain high

As Quebec broke its record for vaccinations administered in a 24-hour period at almost 55,000, but daily COVID-19 cases remained high to end the week.

The province reported that 950 more people have tested positive for the virus Friday bringing the overall total to 306,385 since the start of the pandemic.

The new number comes after cases spiked Thursday with 945 reported, bringing the seven-day average for daily case increases to 781.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 54,951 doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 1,380,295, which is 13.2 per cent of the population.

Of the total cases, 288,384 are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 752.

There are now 7,364 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is 191 more than 24 hours ago.

In addition, the province added seven deaths due to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours, four between March 19 and March 24, and two before March 19.

Since the pandemic began, 10,637 people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec.

Hospitalizations dropped by double-digits for a third straight day with 15 fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for a total of 481. Of those, 115 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On March 24, 37,698 samples were analyzed. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases (313 new, 114,923 total) followed by Monteregie (103 new, 43,752 total), Outaouais (89 new, 7,175 total) and Quebec City (89 new, 23,493 total).

Of the new deaths, three were reported in Quebec City (1,012 total), two in Montreal (4,608 total), and one in Lanaudiere (501 total) and Monteregie (1,511 total).