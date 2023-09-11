Quebec adopting new measures against sexual harassment in the workplace

Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESST) is fine-tuning its efforts to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

Ongoing training for workers, improvements to the complaints handling process, collaboration with the Juripop organization: several measures have been and will be deployed.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet made the announcement Monday in Montreal alongside CNESST president and CEO Manuelle Oudar and Juripop executive director Sophie Gagnon.

The measures follow a report on sexual harassment in the workplace published in May.

CNESST claims that 90 per cent of the report's 82 recommendations have already been implemented, or will be this year.

Last year, 18 advisors were hired to deal with psychological health in the workplace, including various forms of violence and harassment. Six compensation officers will also be available to guide victims who need support in this area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2023.