Quebec and FAE report progress in negotiations, FIQ waiting for response

After speaking of "progress made in the last few hours" on Monday evening, the FAE toned things down on Tuesday, justifying its statement by the fact that the government "finally seems to want to talk about union demands too, not just management demands."

"It's not because we're talking that we're on the verge of settling," insisted Patrick Bydal, vice-president of political affairs for the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), on Tuesday at a press briefing at the start of a demonstration by its members in Montreal.

The FAE's 66,000 elementary and secondary school teachers have been on indefinite strike since Nov. 23. As mobilized as ever, they marched in large numbers from Parc Jeanne-Mance to Premier François Legault's downtown Montreal office.

However, late Monday afternoon, the office of the President of the Conseil du trésor, Sonia LeBel, reported that "important discussions have taken place with the FAE in recent days. We now have the essential elements on the table to reach an agreement. Despite some differences, we are entering a crucial phase".

The change noted by the FAE, in fact, "is that at last the government seems to want to talk at the negotiating table not only about its demands, but also about the demands of teachers," said Bydal.

He would not give any details publicly on the content of these negotiations. "There are discussions on all the priorities."

On Monday morning, the FAE had revealed that it had made a concession, which it described as very important, regarding the assignment of teachers to classes in June rather than at the start of the school year in August. But it deplored the government's response that it now had to compromise on other issues.

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE), which represents the majority of primary and secondary school teachers, was not impressed by the movements at the bargaining tables in recent hours.

"In the next week or two, we could come to an agreement, but if we continue to play the game we played yesterday, no, we won't be able to move forward," reported FSE President Josée Scalabrini in an interview.

The FSE, affiliated to the CSQ, represents 95,000 elementary and secondary school teachers. As the CSQ is part of the inter-union common front, its members are on strike from Dec. 8 to 14.

The two priorities of this sectoral negotiation for the FSE are class composition and lightening teachers' workloads. Teachers face many children in regular classes who have learning or adjustment difficulties and don't always have the training and support they need to deal with them

In times of shortage, Quebec hammers home the point that it can't add teachers it doesn't have, either to lighten teachers' workloads or to lower teacher-student ratios.

Scalabrini says she is aware of the teacher shortage problem. She is talking about a plan that would not radically change how things are done in a few months but would include measures spread over several years to give teachers hope that their workload will be lightened in the future.

We have to "find a way to compensate, for a certain period of time, for the time that has been done, but give a positive sign to teachers that, yes, we've understood the message, that services will be there, that help is on the way, and that we're going to lighten their workload in the years to come," said the union leader.

Negotiations continued at the FSE on Tuesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2023.