Quebec and FAE teacher union ratify collective agreement

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) signed a new contract with the government on Wednesday that will apply to its 49,000 members.

The signing marks the end of a round of negotiations that began nearly two years ago.

Starting in 2022, teachers just beginning their careers will see their salaries increase from $46,115 to $52,954, and rise again to $53,541 by April 2023.

By April 2022, the maximum annual salary for Quebec teachers will be $92,027. The Canadian average is currently $91,300.

"This is a very good agreement," said FAE President Sylvain Mallette at a press conference at the National Assembly. “We have made more than 43 changes to the contract.”

The new collective agreement also calls for the elimination of a salary level on March 31, 2023, which will allow teachers to reach the maximum level after 13 years of service instead of the current 14 years.

"It pays to be a teacher," said Education Minister Jean-François Roberge. He believes that this new work contract will help solve the teacher shortage.

"It will help us get out of the crisis," he said.

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel called the agreement "historic" because it changes the way work is organized and gives teachers more autonomy.

"We are freeing up a lot of teachers' time where they were, for example, supervising during recess. That time is going to be reclaimed so that teachers can be involved with students," LeBel said.

The FAE represents 49,000 elementary, secondary, and vocational teachers. It is independent of the major unions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 29, 2021.