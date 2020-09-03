Quebec and Ontario premiers and ministers will meet next week
MONTREAL -- The premiers and certain government ministers from Quebec and Ontario will meet next week in Mississauga to discuss the economic relaunch of both provinces.
A release shared on Thursday by Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s office specifies that he and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will lead the summit, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The leaders will be accompanied by some of their ministers for the very first Ontario-Quebec summit on common priorities in terms of economic recovery and public health.
The Quebec ministers who will be present are Éric Girard, finance, Christian Dubé, health and social services, Pierre Fitzgibbon, economy and innovation, Sonia LeBel, president of the treasury board and minister responsible for infrastructure, and François Bonnardel, transport.
